Pilsen tamale vendor shaken up after robbery, but says she has no other choice but to keep working

CHICAGO (CBS) -- She makes her money selling tamales in Pilsen.

But she lost her profit to thieves. She was targeted by gunmen and she says this isn't the first time. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports from Pilsen where she spoke to the vendor.

The armed robbery has her a bit shaken up, but she continued to sell her tamales and says she doesn't plan on stopping.

Forty-four-year-old Virginia Chavez is at her spot, bright and early, selling tamales in front of El Guero Supermercado on Cermak in Pilsen.

Tuesday morning, she was stopped in her tracks, her life in danger. She said, in Spanish, three people came and robbed her. And they had guns.

She called 911, saying the armed robbers were wearing ski masks when they held her at gun point and demanded money before getting away in a white SUV.

Chavez said they not only took some money from her, but also from her co-worker, taking about $100. She said she is scared, but that she needs to work, adding you have to leave that fear somewhere and continue living your life.

Chavez said it's not the first time she's been robbed, that it happened a few months ago. Chicago police have no one in custody in either robbery.