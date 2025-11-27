Thousands turn out on Thanksgiving Day for Chicago's Turkey Trot

Thousands spent Thanksgiving Day morning taking part in the 47th annual Life Time Turkey Trot in Chicago's Lincoln Park.

People either participated in the 5k or 8k run, which both started and ended on Cannon Drive just south of Diversey Parkway.

A Plymouth Rock Ramble kids' race and a Turkey Trot tailgate for both racers and supporters were also part of the program.

The race welcomed para-athletes, and trotters with strollers were also invited to take part.

The race benefits the Greater Chicago Food Depository.