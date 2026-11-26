Thousands of people spent their Thanksgiving morning along State Street for the 92nd Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.

The parade stepped off at 7:45 a.m., and for some, getting there early was part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

Before thousands lined the streets for the annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, volunteers were up dark and early.

"We got out here a little after four, and we're from the north suburbs, so left around 3:30," said volunteer Tracy Miller.

For Miller, mornings like on Thursday have been a tradition for the last 15 years.

"It's fun. It's fun to do this, I mean, where else can you be walking in a parade? So that's the fun part."

It was also fun for those who attended to see all the sights and sounds — from the bands to the dancers and even the famed Jesse White Tumblers.

"All the different acts, especially the bands and the balloons," said Jillian Formanski.

And it's just as exciting for the first-timers, no matter the age.

"I was going to see the parade with my grandpa. He was so excited. It's his first time coming," said Freya Hawk.

For the kids, what a joy it was to see the Nutcracker, the Cookie Monster, the turkey, and of course Santa in his sleigh. Some kiddos in the crowd had their wish list ready.

"So what I would tell him what I want for Christmas is a new watch and maybe some trading cards for basketball," said Alec Martin.

From the inflatables to the humans — like Chicago Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman, who served as this year's grand marshal, and CBS News Chicago's very own Audrina Sinclair, who served as parade co-host.

"I think it will be a tradition for me and my mom for years to come," Jillian said.

"I'm so grateful that I have her to spend the day with," said Susan Formanski.

Another year, a Chicago tradition, and a Thanksgiving that began on State Street.