Neighbors say Thornton Reservoir in Chicago's south suburbs stinks after rainfall

After days of heavy rain and more on the way, one of the Chicago area's biggest flood-control reservoirs has been left nearly full.

Meanwhile, people living and working near the Thornton Reservoir in Chicago's south suburbs said they were dealing with something else — a strong stench.

Neighbors said they got some relief on Wednesday from the foul smell near the reservoir, but it's something they've had to deal with for days.

With more rain in the forecast for Thursday, those who live and work in the area say that odor soon may be back — and hard to ignore.

"It smells like the Everglades," said Dennis Gunduz, "the crocodiles, alligators there."

"It's like a landfill and like human waste," added Thornton Village Clerk Nikki Kitakis. "It's appalling."

With the Thornton Composite Reservoir holding a record amount of water after last week's storms, concerns are shifting from flooding to foul odors. People working at businesses near the reservoir said the smell of sewage has lingered, and Kitakis said calls have been rolling into Thornton Village Hall.

"We are always getting complaints about the smell," said Kitakis, "always."

Some say it's become difficult to enjoy being outside.

"Residents will call and say, 'I can't even enjoy my backyard. It smells horrific,'" said Kitakis.

Andy's Grille, at 16973 Vincennes Ave. in South Holland, has been rooted in town since the 1970s. It is located right across from the reservoir.

Andy's has closed its outdoor patio because of the smell. Workers said the odor has deterred customers from stopping by.

"Who wants to eat when you're smelling raw sewage? And then wafts all through town. All through town," said Kitakis. "I can literally smell it when I open my door sometimes."

The Thornton reservoir takes in water from 14 surrounding communities.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District released this statement on the reservoir and the odor:

"We have been closely monitoring conditions and have sent staff to conduct patrols in the area. We have not been able to confirm odors at Thornton Reservoir (TR) with this recent rainfall event. We encourage the public to report odors by submitting a notice through the MWRD citizen reporting app. Every report is investigated. "The reservoir is part of a large, complex tunnel and reservoir system — one of the first of its kind and unmatched in scale. This system provides substantial protection to 14 surrounding communities by capturing stormwater, reducing flooding, and protecting water quality. Without the reservoir, last week's significant rainfall could have resulted in increased flooding and other serious impacts. We understand that unintended consequences, including odor concerns, can occur, and we continue to work to address them."

The water reclamation district said it is "working around the clock" to pump down the reservoir.

"We wish that something could be done permanently for the smell, but I mean, this is where we are, and we're working with what we have," Kitakis said.

The MWRD has brought in large aerators, which we're told has helped.

The district says nearly half of the water currently stored at the reservoir came from Thorn Creek — not the sewer system.