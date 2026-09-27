Thieves target 2 restaurants blocks apart in Gage Park

Chicago police are investigating two burglaries just blocks apart in the Gage Park neighborhood that happened early Sunday morning.

They say around 4 a.m., five people broke into a Mexican restaurant at 59th and California. The glass door was left shattered.

Then, just a few blocks west, another Mexican restaurant was broken into near 59th and Sacramento, with its glass door also shattered.

It is unclear if anything was taken from inside.

Chicago police do not know if the same suspects targeted both restaurants.