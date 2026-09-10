Thieves take golf carts from Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Chicago's Northwest Side

Thieves stole three golf carts from the Billy Caldwell Golf Course on Chicago's Northwest Side early Thursday.

Cook County Forest Preserve police were called at 2:13 a.m. for an alarm at the golf course, at 6150 N. Caldwell Ave. in the Forest Glen community.

They found the fence had been cut, and three golf carts had been driven to a nearby alley, forest preserve police said.

One of the golf cars was recovered, and police said a box truck left the site from the alley, police said.

Further details were not released.