Thieves caught on camera clearing out Northwest Side Chicago liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two booze bandits were caught on camera last week, clearing the shelves of tequila from a store in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The theft happened at 10:26 p.m. this past Thursday at a liquor store in the 4800 block of West Fullerton Avenue. An employee watched helplessly as the masked thieves walked right out the front door with armloads of alcohol and cigarettes.

Another theft happened at 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday of last week at a store in the 4800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park, and another still at 8:48 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of North Cicero Avenue near Six Corners in Portage Park.

Police said the thieves used different types of force to make off with large quantities of cigarettes and bottles of alcohol in each incident.

Only two thieves are seen in the video, but police said there are three. They are men ages 20 to 25 wearing gray hooded sweatshirts, blue jeans or light-colored pants, and black ski masks.

Anyone with information should call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394, or submit an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com.