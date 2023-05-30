Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to start her 11-year prison sentence today

Elizabeth Holmes set to start prison sentence Elizabeth Holmes set to report to Texas prison camp to begin 11-year sentence 02:36

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is scheduled to move into a Texas prison on Tuesday, beginning an 11-year sentence for swindling investors of hundreds of millions of dollars and lying about her biotech company's blood-testing technology.

A California court convicted Holmes, 39, on four counts of fraud and conspiracy. The judge presiding over the case recommended she serve time at a prison camp in Bryan, Texas. She leaves behind a nearly 2-year-old son, who was born weeks before the start of her trial; and a 3-month-old daughter, who was conceived after her conviction.

The federal judge who sentenced Holmes, 39, in November recommended that she be incarcerated in a women's prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, located about 100 miles from Houston, where she grew up aspiring to become a technology visionary along the lines of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, arriving to court in in San Jose, California in 2022, with her father, Christian Holmes IV (left), and partner, Billy Evans. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Maintaining she was treated unfairly during the trial, Holmes sought to remain free while she appeals her conviction. But that bid was rejected by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over her trial, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, leaving her no other avenue left to follow but the one that will take her to prison nearly 20 years after she founded Theranos.

