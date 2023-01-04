Watch CBS News
The Wieners Circle sends food to feed 60 migrants sent from Texas

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A promise was made and hot dogs were delivered.

The Wieners Circle tweeted a photo of staff dropping off food to feed 60 migrants sent to Chicago.

The hot dog joint stepped in to help after Texas Governor Greg Abbot tweeted that he bussed 15,000 migrants to sanctuary cities across the country.

When The Wieners Circle tracked down the location in Chicago where 60 migrants were being helped and delivered the food.

