The Wieners Circle sends food to feed 60 migrants sent from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A promise was made and hot dogs were delivered.

The Wieners Circle tweeted a photo of staff dropping off food to feed 60 migrants sent to Chicago.

The hot dog joint stepped in to help after Texas Governor Greg Abbot tweeted that he bussed 15,000 migrants to sanctuary cities across the country.

Special delivery to an undisclosed location to feed 60 migrants dropped here in below zero weather just a week ago thanks to @GregAbbott_TX https://t.co/UN0C7rm10V pic.twitter.com/BZZllMLd7H — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) January 4, 2023

When The Wieners Circle tracked down the location in Chicago where 60 migrants were being helped and delivered the food.