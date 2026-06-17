"The Simple Good" empowers Chicago youth through art program

Priya Shah was born without a left hand, but what she first described as an "oppression" towards her aspirations, quickly transformed into inspiration.

As she traveled the world, she witnessed resilient communities that were able to still find good in the world even after their hardships.

She wanted to provide this same connection for others, and "The Simple Good" was created.

"The Simple Good" is a Chicago nonprofit that supports young people and their mental health through art programming.

Shah said the organization partners with schools and other nonprofits to create art programs based on social-emotional learning.

"Our mission is to connect the meaning of good from around the world, to empower youth to become positive activists through art and discussion," Shah said.

Ajax Lewis is a student from Humboldt Park who is involved with the nonprofit. He uses the organization as a space to pursue his passion for photography.

"I really like how you can have a vision, and you can really put that into a place where other people can see it and experience it in the way that you envision it," Lewis said. "I feel a lot of people don't really have those opportunities, so I feel like 'The Simple Good' really allows for that."

Those interested in supporting the organization can do so on June 27 at the organization's 11th annual Hunt for Good Chicago Art Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser. The event starts at 10 a.m. with a race from Willis Tower to find the good in Chicago neighborhoods like public art, hidden gems and interactive challenges.

This fundraiser supports the nonprofit's goal of raising $50,000 to support their programs for 300 Chicago youth.