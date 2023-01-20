Watch CBS News
Local News

'The Row' skyscraper coming to Chicago's Fulton Market

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

'The Row' skyscraper coming to Chicago's Fulton Market
'The Row' skyscraper coming to Chicago's Fulton Market 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Changes are coming to the skyline over Chicago's West Loop.

New renderings were unveiled of what will soon be the tallest skyscraper in Fulton Market. It's called "The Row" named after Restaurant Row - at Randolph and Peoria.

The 43-story building includes 300 residential units and 60 of them will be set aside for affordable housing. It's slated to open in June. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 6:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.