'The Row' skyscraper coming to Chicago's Fulton Market

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Changes are coming to the skyline over Chicago's West Loop.

New renderings were unveiled of what will soon be the tallest skyscraper in Fulton Market. It's called "The Row" named after Restaurant Row - at Randolph and Peoria.

The 43-story building includes 300 residential units and 60 of them will be set aside for affordable housing. It's slated to open in June.