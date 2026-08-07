Hundreds of hopeful The Price is Right contestants line up at casting call in Downers Grove

The energy was off the charts on Friday at a casting call for The Price is Right in the Chicago suburbs.

From the front of the line to the back of the line, the excitement was palpable in Downers Grove as people from all over waited for hours for the chance to hear the words "Come on down!"

Hundreds of people came to Steinhafels Furniture in Downers Grove for The Price is Right casting call. They had the energy, they had the spirit and they had plenty of reasons why they believed they're the best next contestant for the legendary game show.

"You see it every day. Somebody wins something, so why not me?" said Richard Panuncialman, who was auditioning for the show for the second time.

"I love the energy of the show and I want to win. I love the prizes!" said potential contestant Dawn Worthington.

Tennelle Worsham showed up at the casting call with a t-shirt saying "Dear The Price is Right. My name is Tennelle. I have a lot of bills. Can I please get chance to spin the wheel?"

"The t-shirt is a shirt I got made before my mom passed away, and the reason I showed up today is because I'm going to win. This is my 50th year bucket list. I'll be 50 this year," she said.

What does it take to be a contestant on The Price is Right? Energy, enthusiasm, and the ability to stand out, like teacher Shelbi Schaden, who wore a bright red blouse, rainbow colored skirt, and gold glittery shoes.

"This is what I wear all the time. I remember when I first got my degree in education. I have a bright personality," Schaden said.

Inside Steinhafels, a few folks got the chance to warm up, playing a version of their favorite The Price is Right game – Plinko.

While only two contestants are expected to be chosen from hundreds of hopefuls, the experience of auditioning made many feel like they already won.

The lucky contestants who are chosen will find out in October.