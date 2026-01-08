The Piggery restaurant in Chicago's Lakeview community to close after more than 15 years in business

The Piggery, a popular barbecue restaurant and bar in the northwest corner of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, announced Thursday that it is going out of business.

The restaurant, at 1625 W. Irving Park Rd. just west of Ashland Avenue, said it is closing for good on Sunday, Jan. 18, after more than 15 years.

"What began as a dream turned into something far bigger than we ever imagined. Together, we lived through so much. We survived a devastating fire. We weathered COVID. We cheered during the Blackhawks' Stanley Cup victories and celebrated a Cubs World Series win — moments that became part of our story and yours," the Piggery said in a statement posted on social med. "Through every challenge and every triumph, your support kept us going."

The Piggery opened in 2010, specializing, as the name might suggest, in pork. Popular menu items include pork sliders, carnitas nachos, the Cuban sandwich, and the pork belly burnt ends sandwich and plate, as well as ribs, mac and cheese, and an assortment of pizzas.

The restaurant takes advantage of its proximity to Wrigley Field, located about four blocks south and six blocks east.

"Within walking distance of Wrigley Field, The Piggery is the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat and a cold drink before heading to the game," the Piggery says on its website. "We even offer a free shuttle to the ballpark for Cubs games and free parking in our lot."

In February 2012, a fire ripped through the Piggery, forcing the restaurant to close for more than a year. But in June 2013, the restaurant reopened with a rooftop patio known as the "Sty Deck."

At Properties shows an active sale listing for the building that houses The Piggery, as well as the adjacent residential building. The asking price is $2.9 million.