Watch CBS News

The People Move running 24/7 at O'Hare Airport

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The People Mover at O'Hare Airport is running around the clock again.

The automated transit system takes passengers between terminals 1,2,3, and 5.

You can also hop on it to get to the rental car center, economy lot, Metra station and economy parking lot.

The people mover reopened back in November and it comes by every three minutes. It takes ten minutes to travel beginning to end.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 7:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.