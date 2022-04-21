'The Other Art Fair' returning To Fulton Market this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Other Art Fair is returning to Fulton Market.

The international art fair will be featured at Revel from April 21 to 24 with immersive installations, performances, DJs and a bar.

Organizers showcase 110 independent artists who are not represented in a gallery. Some of the artists are local, including Chicago-based Britni Mara. You can check out Mara's work on Instagram.

LA-based artist Anna Marie Tendler will also be featured in the fair for her photography, textiles, drawing, painting and interior design.

"You can really come and find something that suites your taste," Fair Director Sophie Lucas said. "We attract artists from all over the city to come and show as well as international artists."

Lucas said you can buy art directly from the artists.

The New Futures exhibit features all local, emerging artists. These artists are from Chicago and are from diverse backgrounds "tend to be underrepresented in the art world."

Tickets range from $18 to $35 depending on general entry and private view experiences. You can buy tickets here.