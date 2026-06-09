Desk from "The Late Show" arrives at Museum of Broadcast Communications in Chicago's West Loop

A piece of late-night TV history has a new home in Chicago.

The delivery was made last week, all the way from the Ed Sullivan Theater to the Museum of Broadcast Communications in the West Loop.

"Unmarked truck coming from New York City. They have no idea what's coming to the museum here," said Dave Plier, president and CEO of the museum.

Chicago traffic had its own plans. A truck rolling in late is another reminder that life doesn't always stick to the script.

"It's from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and CBS. This is his whole set," Plier said.

After 11 seasons, CBS canceled the top-rated "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert. However, pieces of the show will be preserved.

"I's part of history. It's part of television history, but it's part of American history," Plier said.

It's history that Brian Stack helped write.

"It was really fun to soak in the silliness when we could," Stack said.

Stack was a writer for the show and performer who took on the biggest of small roles.

"I played Frankenstein and god and a few different other characters," he said.

He feels a museum is a fitting place for Colbert's desk.

"I think about all the wonderful people he interviewed at that desk. Great politicians and movie stars and writers, and I love that that desk will be preserved," Stack said.

A desk rich in history is also really heavy.

"They are going to roll the desk onto the lift of the other truck and then gently bring it down. They got a plan," Plier said.

Just like the show's writers, movers know how to improvise.

"It feels like it's kind of fitting that some things went wrong with the delivery because that feels like late-night TV to me and the fact that you just have to roll with the punches," Stack said.

There's no replacing a venue like the Ed Sullivan Theater.

But in a museum, "The Late Show" legacy can make itself at home.

The museum hopes to have the Late Show set on display sometime this summer.