"Late Show with Stephen Colbert" set to debut at Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications this summer

Visitors will soon be able to check out the set from CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in Chicago, at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

The museum has announced that the set from the show, which was knocked down at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York and brought to Chicago, is debuting at the museum later this summer.

Colbert donated the set to the museum after the network ended the 33-year run of "The Late Show" on May 21. Colbert had hosted the show for 11 years, and David Letterman for 22 years before that.

The "Late Show" set will be the newest addition in the museum's exhibit, "The Evolution of Late Night Television."

Guests will be able to sit at Colbert's desk, and see artifacts from the more than 1,800 episodes Colbert hosted.

Tickets are available at the Museum of Broadcast Communications' website.

Founded by the late television and radio producer, host, and political analyst Bruce DuMont, the Museum of Broadcast Communications is located at a pop-up site at 440 W. Randolph St. in the West Loop.