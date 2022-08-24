The Grafton Pub & Grill, a Lincoln Square staple for nearly 20 years, is going out of business

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Grafton Pub & Grill, a popular Irish pub and live music venue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, announced Wednesday that it is going out of business.

Owners Malcolm and Andrea Molloy and general manager Ambrose Cappucio announced on the bar's website and social media platforms that the last day for The Grafton, 4530 N. Lincoln Ave., will be Sunday, Aug. 28.

"We count ourselves lucky to have been a staple in Lincoln Square for almost 20 years," the owners wrote in part. "We want to thank all of our customers and neighborhood regulars for supporting us over the years."

Quoted in a 2018 Voyage Chicago story, businessman Billy Lawless of the Gage Hospitality Group said he opened The Grafton in 2002, four years after he founded The Irish Oak in Wrigleyville. The Grafton space had previously been occupied by Winner's Sports Bar, which was also known for live music.

The owners of The Grafton note that it is named after the world-famous Grafton Street in Dublin. Located just down the street from the Old Town School of Folk Music, The Grafton is known for its open mic nights, traditional Irish music sessions, folk music nights, and literary readings.

In addition to a bar and dining tables, visitors can also sit on couches in front of a fireplace at The Grafton.

The fireplace at the Grafton Pub & Grill, December 2018 Adam Harrington/CBS 2

The owners asked everyone to stop in over the next few days "for a drink and a farewell."