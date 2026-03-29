Tenants rally against rising rents after building in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood goes up for sale

Tenants of an apartment building in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood spoke out against their landlord Sunday, days after the property was put up for sale.

Members of the Three Black Cats Tenant Association gathered in front of the building on Francisco Avenue at Schubert Avenue, demanding that the longtime owner sell to a buyer who will allow the residents to stay in their apartments at affordable rates.

The property is listed for one $3.5 million.

"This whole process has been very exhausting and complicated," said building tenant and Three Black Cats Tenant Association member Tim Grandon. "It's unachievable for working people to purchase their homes."

The Three Black Cats Tenant Association formed under the Northwest Side Preservation Ordinance, which the union said allows tenants to form an association and exercise the right of first refusal if a building goes up for sale.