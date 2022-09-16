Watch CBS News
Local News

Ten City leads number of acts featured for Chicago House Music Festival this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

This weekend's Chicago House Music Festival features Grammy-nominated band Ten City
This weekend's Chicago House Music Festival features Grammy-nominated band Ten City 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grammy-nominated Chicago house band Ten City will rock the Pritzker Pavilion.

They're one of the lead acts at today's Chicago House Music Festival.

Several DJs will be featured during this weekend's festival right at home here in the birthplace of house music.

Doors open Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 8:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.