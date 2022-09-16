Ten City leads number of acts featured for Chicago House Music Festival this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Grammy-nominated Chicago house band Ten City will rock the Pritzker Pavilion.
They're one of the lead acts at today's Chicago House Music Festival.
Several DJs will be featured during this weekend's festival right at home here in the birthplace of house music.
Doors open Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
