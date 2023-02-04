'They're actually part of the community': Basketball game brings together CPD officers and teens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Moments before tip-off at Chicago Math and Science Academy - fighting words.

"People think they can come here and beat us. But this is our house and that's not happening." said 11th grader Derrick.

What is happening is not an average high school basketball game. The away team, made up of Chicago police officers, out of uniform and not holding back.

"The only reason I'm not holding back is because I'm 52. If they would've caught me 30 years ago, okay." Milton Lasticly, Youth Liaison Officer with the Chicago Police Department.

Officer Milton Lasticly is a youth liaison with the Chicago Police Department, working with kids of all ages in Rogers Park. For years, he's been a staple in neighborhood schools like CMSA, involved with after-school programs and sports.

"Basketball, soccer, dodgeball. Whatever they were doing, I would do it with them and then of course, the smack talking starts. A couple of guys from the basketball team challenged me so I'm like okay, you get your guys. I'll get my guys," Lasticly said.

That's how the rivalry started with one game pre-pandemic. The students won. No one has forgotten.

The first quarter started slow. Both teams throwing up nothing but bricks. But it is brick-by-brick that these Chicago police officers are building trust with the community they serve.

"It actually feels good that they want to play with us," said 11th grader Shina Akintun.

"It doesn't feel like all they do is police work. It feels like they're actually part of the community. They're really in tune with the youth in the community," added 11th grader Shina Akintun.

"Whenever I'm driving down the street, kids wave, parents reach out to me. I always speak with them and let them know officers are your friends. We are here if you have any issues. If you need support in any way," Lasticly said.

And while the police didn't do exactly what they set out to on the court, dropping their second straight, they are winning in at least one way. But don't tell the students that. How did it feel to carry on the legacy of this school and beat the police officers?

"Like I said when I came in sixth grade, I said I was going to be the one to put CSMA on the map. Imma do that. We gonna put CSMA on the map,"