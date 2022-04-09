Teenage boy shot, killed in Longwood Manor neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is shot and killed in the Longwood Manor neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to police.

Around 2:20 a.m., the boy, 17, was standing on the driveway at a residence, 9500 block of South Sangamon, when shots were fired.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital by the Fire Department with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.