Teenage boy dead after his e-bike slams into pickup truck in Arlington Heights, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

CBS Chicago

A 16-year-old boy died after his e-bicycle struck a pickup truck in the northwest Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights on Monday evening.

The crash happened at Reuter Drive and Grove Street in Arlington Heights at 7:28 p.m. Monday. Police learned the e-bike struck a gray 2021 Ford pickup truck, and the 16-year-old boy who had been riding the e-bike was left unconscious.

The e-bike operator was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police learned the e-bike was headed north on Reuter Drive approaching the intersection with Grove Street, while the Ford F150 was headed east on Grove Street. The e-bike entered the intersection and slammed into the rear passenger door of the pickup truck at a high speed, police said.

The e-bike operator was not wearing a helmet, police said.

There is a stop sign at the intersection on Reuter Drive, but not on Grove Street, police said. Police believe the e-bike operator ran the stop sign, and entered the intersection at 30 to 40 mph.

The pickup truck operator was not injured and was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Following the accident, Grove Street was closed for an investigation.

