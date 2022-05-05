Watch CBS News
Teen, two young men shot in West Pullman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and one of them was left in critical condition.

The shooting happened at 3:12 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.

One victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the right buttock and the abdomen. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left foot and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Both of these victims were being uncooperative with police.

A third man, also 21, was shot in the hand, and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in good condition. He told police he was walking down the street when he heard shots and felt pain.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 6:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

