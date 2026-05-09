19-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the teen was standing outside in the 4000 block of West 69th Street just before 2 a.m. when it's believed someone inside a vehicle fired shots.

The teen was shot in the lower back and taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police said Area One detectives in investigating.