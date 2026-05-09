Watch CBS News
Local News

19-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood early Saturday morning.   

Chicago police said the teen was standing outside in the 4000 block of West 69th Street just before 2 a.m. when it's believed someone inside a vehicle fired shots. 

The teen was shot in the lower back and taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police said Area One detectives in investigating. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue