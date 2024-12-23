14-year-old boy shot on Chicago's South Side

14-year-old boy shot while walking in South Chicago neighborhood

14-year-old boy shot while walking in South Chicago neighborhood

14-year-old boy shot while walking in South Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the South Chicago neighborhood Monday morning.

Just after 9:45 a.m., police said the 14-year-old boy was walking in the 800 block of Escanaba Avenue, when shots were fired from inside a Nissan Altima. The car left southbound on Escanaba Avenue.

The teen was shot multiple times and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

This was the second shooting involving a teen on Chicago's South Side in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday at 7:15 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head in the 2300 block of East 93rd Street in Calumet Heights.

The boy was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital and was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.