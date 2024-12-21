2 dead, 5 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people were killed and five others were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 20 to 41.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 41-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue just before 6 p.m. when an unknown person approached, pulled out a firearm, and fired shots at the victim.

He was hit in the right shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Hours later, around 10 p.m., a man, around 40 years of age, was shot multiple times in the torso while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue.

He told officers that he was approached by an unknown man who exited a black vehicle and fired shots in his direction before returning to the vehicle and leaving the scene.

The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:36 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 67th Street, officers responded to a person shot and found multiple victims inside of a residence that were struck by gunfire. A 23-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face and neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and chest and was also taken to U of C, where he died.

At 1:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Indiana Avenue, a 20-year-old man was walking through an alley when he heard a loud noise and felt pain. The victim was shot in the mouth and was taken to U of C in critical condition.

At 12:45 a.m., Chicago police officers from the Area 5 Priority Response Team responded to a person with a gun and shots fired call in the 5700 block of West North Avenue. As officers arrived on the scene, they saw an offender shooting at an individual on the ground and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were then fired upon by the gunman, hitting their squad car. One officer returned fire. The suspect left the scene but was taken into custody a short time later. No officers were injured. Three firearms were recovered on the scene. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the wounded individual, who was then taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. The specifics of this incident, including the comprehensive use of force investigation, are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability with the full cooperation of the Chicago Police Department. The Officer(s) involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days. The incident remains under investigation.



At 4:32 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Kingston Avenue, a 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. An offender is in custody at this time, with charges pending as Area 2 Detectives investigate.

