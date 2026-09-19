14-year-old girl critically injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side

A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after a shooting on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said officers found the teen with gunshot wounds in the face and chest near the 300 block of South Laramie just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was found a short distance away from a car damaged by gunfire. Video from the scene shows the damage car crashed into a fence and bushes steps away from a house.

The 14-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

The circumstance surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Area Four detectives are investigating.