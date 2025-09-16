Quick-thinking Schaumburg teen saves entire family, including dogs, from house fire

A quick-thinking 16-year-old girl is her family's hero after she saved her brother, father and their dogs from a devastating house fire.

While their home is now burnt and boarded up, and everything inside is a loss, they said they are grateful to have gotten out safely and unharmed thanks to Caydence Franse's actions.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"I was doing my lashes at like one in the morning," Franse said.

Her father and brother were asleep when she noticed what sounded like a firework and then smoke in her room.

"The whole room was filled with smoke, so I opened my window and went out my window," she said.

Franse jumped into action to wake up her brother and dad.

"I started banging on my dad's window and telling him that there was a fire," she said.

"I've never heard banging like that on glass in my life," said her father Shane McGrath.

McGrath was then able to get out of his room and go back to save the family's dogs, Nicki and Zora, who were also unharmed. They were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Franse called 911 and firefighters were on scene minutes later as flames engulfed the home. McGrath said his daughter's quick actions were heroic.

"I think she quite literally saved my life because moments after getting out of there my room took pretty much the worst of it aside from the garage," he said.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the family is certain their safe escape is thanks to Franse's nightly routine.

"She was up getting ready for school doing her lashes," McGrath said. "I told her I will buy her all the lashes she ever wants."

The family hopes this incident can remind other families to make plans and preparations in case of fires in their home.