Teen with rare heart condition joins Chicago Bears for game in Arizona

Bears fan and heart patient gets VIP trip to Sunday's game in Arizona

PHOENIX (CBS) - The Chicago Bears are in Arizona this weekend, preparing to take on the Cardinals on Sunday.

They will be playing the game with help from one of their biggest fans.

Jonah Davis is a 14-year-old patient at Advocate Health. He was born with a rare heart condition and had had three open-heart surgeries.

The first of those surgeries was when he was just three days old.

Because of his condition, Jonah is unable to play contact sports. But his family said he is still obsessed with the Bears—and had some bold predictions for the game.

"Bears 58, Cardinals 0," Davis said.

To make all this possible, the Bears are teaming up with Advocate Health and United Airlines.

All expenses are paid.