Teen killed in shooting inside East Chicago, Indiana, store; suspect reportedly wore ski mask

A teen boy was killed in a shooting inside a store in East Chicago, Indiana, reportedly by a masked gunman.

East Chicago police said they were called to the harbor Food Mart in the 3800 block of Guthrie Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to St. Catherine Hospital by emergency medics where he died.

An investigation by East Chicago police and the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is ongoing. Police said they believe the suspect ran away on foot after the shooting. Police said the shooter was reportedly wearing a black ski mask, but did not have any further information about what led up to the shooting.

No one is in custody and investigators are working to identify and find the suspected shooter.

If you witnessed the shooting or have information about the identity or whereabouts of the shooter, contact East Chicago police's anonymous tipline at 219-391-8500.