Teen killed, another teen injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood overnight. 

According to Chicago police, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old got into an argument with someone on the street, in the 700 block of East 89th Place around 11:50 p.m. when shots were fired. 

The 18-year-old victim later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. 

The 16-year-old is expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

