Teen killed, another teen injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood overnight.
According to Chicago police, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old got into an argument with someone on the street, in the 700 block of East 89th Place around 11:50 p.m. when shots were fired.
The 18-year-old victim later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The 16-year-old is expected to recover from his physical injuries.
Police are investigating.