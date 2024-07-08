Teen killed, another teen injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood overnight.

According to Chicago police, an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old got into an argument with someone on the street, in the 700 block of East 89th Place around 11:50 p.m. when shots were fired.

The 18-year-old victim later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 16-year-old is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

Police are investigating.