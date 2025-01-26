Teen killed, 2 others wounded after shooting inside Chicago Far South Side residence
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting inside a residence Sunday afternoon on the city's Far South Side.
It happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens public housing development.
Chicago police said the teens, 16-18, were inside the residence when an unknown person shot them.
The 18-year-old man was struck in the arm and wrist and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 17-year-old boy was hit right times by gunfire in his body and was also taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.
The 16-year-old boy was hit nine times in his body by the gunfire and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died.
Police said they were speaking to a person of interest.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.