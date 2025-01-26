Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen killed, 2 others wounded after shooting inside Chicago Far South Side residence

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting inside a residence Sunday afternoon on the city's Far South Side.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens public housing development.

Chicago police said the teens, 16-18, were inside the residence when an unknown person shot them.

The 18-year-old man was struck in the arm and wrist and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. A 17-year-old boy was hit right times by gunfire in his body and was also taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

The 16-year-old boy was hit nine times in his body by the gunfire and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said they were speaking to a person of interest.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.