Teen girl killed in stabbing in La Grange Highlands, Illinois identified

Authorities have identified a 16-year-old girl who died after being stabbed in La Grange Highlands, Illinois last week.

The man suspected of stabbing the victim, as well as a 48-year-old woman, was later shot and wounded by Cook County sheriff's police.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 11, a Cook County sheriff's police officer responded to a domestic violence call in the 6400 block of Joliet Road in the unincorporated community in Lyons Township.

The officer found a man holding the 47-year-old woman a woman at knifepoint on the floor, and the woman was visibly bleeding, according to Cook County sheriff's police.

The 16-year-old girl was lying motionless and bleeding on the floor, police said.

An officer ordered the man to release the woman. He briefly put a knife to his own throat, but then began stabbing the woman again, police said.

The officer fired one shot and struck the man in the leg, police said.

At 10:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, one of the victims — 16-year-old Emily Romo — was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The 48-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The suspected attacker, 35-year-old Juan Carlos Perez-Abarca, was charged on Wednesday of last week with two counts of attempted murder and one count of home invasion. Charges were to be upgraded to murder after the teenage girl's death.

Perez-Abarca appeared in a wheelchair at the Bridgeview Courthouse Friday, where he was ordered to be held in custody. He is due back in court on Sept. 5.