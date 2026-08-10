Teen in coma after Crystal Lake e-bike crash, family says; Dark Heart Tattoo holding fundraiser

A 15-year-old boy is in a coma after being seriously injured in an e-bike crash in Crystal Lake, his family said.

A social media post by the tattoo shop Dark Heart Tattoo, which the family owns, said Jack Beatty suffered a brain injury from the crash on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Crystal Lake fire officials said Beatty was on an e-bike going west near Dvorak Drive when he failed to yield to a Ford C-Max driving north on Walkup Road as he crossed the intersection and was struck.

He was first taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, then airlifted by a LifeNet helicopter to Lurie Children's Hospital. In their post, the tattoo shop said Beatty suffered a "severe brain injury" and is now in a medically induced coma.

Thae tattoo shop is holding a fundraising flash even and raffle at the shop on Aug. 22 and 23, and has also started a GoFundMe to help raise money for his treatment.

"The Beatty's are people who have given their lives to building community and now it's our chance to step up and show them what community can be," the post said.

Dark Heart Tattoo is located at 121 N. Main St in Crystal Lake.