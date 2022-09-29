Teen charged with stealing car at gunpoint with baby inside in Archer Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – Federal prosecutors announced an 18-year-old man was charged with carjacking a vehicle from a Chicago woman earlier this year while another woman and 1-year-old child were inside the vehicle.

Monte Handley, of Chicago, was charged with carjacking and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a news release.

Handley is accused of stealing a Nissan Sentra on Jan. 17 in the 5000 block of South Kolin Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

CBS 2's Steven Graves previously reported on the incident which took place in an area where residents were already concerned as police tracked a rash of other crimes.

If convicted of the carjacking count, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison. The firearm count carries a minimum prison term of seven years and maximum of life, which must be served consecutively to any sentence related to the carjacking charge.

Handley is in police custody and is set to be arraigned on Oct. 5 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil Harjani.