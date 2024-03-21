Boy, 16, charged in triple murder on South Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy on Thursday was charged with shooting and killing three people last month in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, police responded to a home in the 8000 block of South Vincennes Avenue, where they found four people shot.

Three of those victims died – including 14-year-old Amere Deese, 20-year-old Ladeverett West Ringgold, and an unnamed 36-year-old man – and a 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded, but expected to recover. Several other people were in the home at the time, but were not injured.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday at a relative's home in south suburban Hazel Crest, after he was identified as the shooter. He has been charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Police did not release his name due to his age.

"In moments – in just a few moments – he forever changed the lives of surviving victims and those he killed. He has to be held accountable, period, that simple. There is no excuse for anyone to reach this level of violence," Police Supt. Larry Snelling said.

Police Chief of Detectives Antoinette Ursitti said the boy charged in the shooting had been welcomed into the home as the acquaintance of a young man who was friends with the family.

After a fight inside the home, the 16-year-old boy shot all four people who were in the same room with him, and fled the scene.

Ursitti said the shooter was caught on video as he fled the scene, and that footage helped detectives identify him.

The boy was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.

On the day of the shooting, a crisis intervention specialist told CBS 2 the victims all knew each other, but were not exactly blood relatives.

"The family is definitely confused, and it's a tumultuous scene," said victim advocate Donovan Price.