Teen boy dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan, Illinois

A teenage boy has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan offshore from Waukegan, Illinois, on Monday.

The Waukegan Fire Department said the boy was swimming late Monday with friends near the Waukegan Harbor Channel, but did not come out of the water.

Divers responded at 5:30 p.m., and found the boy underwater. First responders started lifesaving measures and rushed the boy to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The Lake County Coroner's office has not yet identified the boy.