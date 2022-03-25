Watch CBS News

Teachers at Highland Middle School shave their heads to support fellow colleague battling ovarian cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some teachers in Libertyville volunteer for a hair-raising experience. And it was all for a good cause.

Eight teachers at Highland Middle School shaved their heads Friday. They made the bold move to raise money for a French teacher who is battling ovarian cancer.

The students voted on which teachers they wanted to see bald. Friday, the teachers faced the hair clippers while the kids cheered them on.

Even though the teachers lost their hair, they are all winners. The event raised more than $14,000.

