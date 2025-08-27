Your guide to the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement

A bejeweled Taylor Swift broke Instagram records Tuesday as the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint post.

Fans have been eager to learn everything they can about the engagement into the lead-up to this TBD white veil occasion.

Here's what we know so far about your English teacher and gym teacher's engagement:

When did Swift and Kelce get engaged?

The couple announced their engagement on Aug. 26, 13 days after Swift's "New Heights" episode dropped. Fans were quick to speculate about when Kelce popped the question — and they didn't have to wait long before getting a timeline from Kelce's dad Ed, who told News 5 Cleveland that the couple got engaged roughly two weeks ago.

Ed said he was at the Philadelphia Eagles' public practice on Aug. 10 when he got a FaceTime from the newly engaged couple. He told "The Jimmy & Nath Show" that Travis had planned to propose next weekend.

"He was going to make a big production out of it," Ed shared, explaining that Travis wanted it to be "uber special."

"And I told him the same thing [Swift's dad] Scott told him: Asking her is what's going to make it special, not where you do it. You could do it on the side of the road."

Ed said Swift's dad told him to "just get it done."

Where did Kelce pop the question?

Kelce proposed on the grounds of his $6 million Missouri home, which he purchased back in 2023. The engagement photos show a dramatic display of flowers adorning an arch and surrounding the couple.

Florist Ashley Greer told People Magazine that the "enchanted garden" scene, which featured thousands of flowers, likely cost nearly $40,000. Also featured — ivy and willow, a likely nod to two songs off Swift's ninth studio album, "evermore."

What do we know about the ring?

Kelce skipped the paper rings and went for a custom old mine brilliant cut in a yellow gold bezel setting. Swift's representative said New York based goldsmith Kindred Lubeck, who specializes in hand engraving, designed the ring.

Old mine brilliant cuts are often boxy shaped with rounded corners and soft curved edges. They usually have 58 large facets and the style dates to the 18th century. The bulky nature of the cut was intended to sparkle by candlelight.

Where it all began

As Swifties and Chief fans alike already know, their relationship began after Kelce's failed attempt to meet Swift at Arrowhead Stadium. He talked about the show in a July 2023 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, telling his brother Jason Kelce that he was disappointed that he wasn't able to give her a friendship bracelet he had made with his number on it.

After the episode aired, Swift heard from people close to Kelce, including Chiefs coach Andy Reid, encouraging her to reach out to him. And the rest is history.

On Swift's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, which aired Aug. 13 and smashed Guinness World records, she said the friendship bracelet gesture made her feel like she was in a 1980s John Hughes movie.

"[It's like] he was just standing outside of my window with a boombox just being like, 'I want to date you! Do you want to go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet! Do you want to date me?'" she said. "I was like, 'If this guy isn't crazy … this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'"

"This podcast has done a lot for me," she said. "This podcast got me a boyfriend."

contributed to this report.