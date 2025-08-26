Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement, share proposal photos

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed Tuesday they are engaged, sharing photos of the ring and proposal in a garden filled with pink and white roses.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the couple captioned a joint post on Instagram.

The 14-time Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating in 2023 — after Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows in Kansas City.

After the concert, in an episode of his podcast with brother and former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, "New Heights," Travis Kelce said he was "butt hurt" because he didn't get to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. Friendship bracelets became a popular item to wear and trade at the Eras Tour as fans took a lyric in Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid" to heart.

Months later, rumors spread that the two were dating and Swift started attending Kelce's games.

In the latest "New Heights" episode, in which Swift announced her upcoming 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," Swift said she owed a lot to the podcast.

"This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago," she said.

The pop star joked that Kelce threw a "man tantrum" about not meeting her at the concert, but then she thought, "If this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager."

"And I was sitting there at the Eras Tour listening to every single one of those songs like, 'I know what she wants me to do,'" Kelce said.

The post announcing their proposal is set to Swift's song "So High School," from her album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," which she released last year.

Fans believe the song is about Kelce. In one lyric, Swift sings: "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."