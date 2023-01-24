Watch CBS News
Taxi driver robbed in River North

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A taxi driver was robbed while trying to pick up a rider in River North early Tuesday morning. 

Chicago police said the 49-year-old driver was inside a vehicle, in the first block of west Illinois Street just after 5 a.m., when four men exited an SUV with a gun. 

Police said the offender broke the victim's window and robbed him. 

"I did see them circle a few times and I thought they were looking for a hotel or parking or something," Driver Santanu Bose said. "I just never thought I'd get a gun pulled up." 

The offenders fled northbound and no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating. 

