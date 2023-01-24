Taxi driver robbed in River North
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A taxi driver was robbed while trying to pick up a rider in River North early Tuesday morning.
Chicago police said the 49-year-old driver was inside a vehicle, in the first block of west Illinois Street just after 5 a.m., when four men exited an SUV with a gun.
Police said the offender broke the victim's window and robbed him.
"I did see them circle a few times and I thought they were looking for a hotel or parking or something," Driver Santanu Bose said. "I just never thought I'd get a gun pulled up."
The offenders fled northbound and no arrests have been made.
Police are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.