Taste of Highland Park, featuring premier restaurant vendors, returns this weekend

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Taste of Highland Park is back and it's serving up tasty treats and live music all weekend long.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. near Central and Saint Johns Avenue.

More than a dozen premier restaurant vendors will line the street offering dishes to satisfy every palate.

This year's headliners include Yachtley Crew and the Ides of March.

The festival is free and wraps up Sunday night.