Taste of Highland Park, featuring premier restaurant vendors, returns this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Taste of Highland Park returns Friday
Taste of Highland Park returns Friday

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Taste of Highland Park is back and it's serving up tasty treats and live music all weekend long.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. near Central and Saint Johns Avenue.

More than a dozen premier restaurant vendors will line the street offering dishes to satisfy every palate.

This year's headliners include Yachtley Crew and the Ides of March.

The festival is free and wraps up Sunday night.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

