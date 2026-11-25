A Chicago coffee shop confirmed on Wednesday that it has permanently closed amid heated backlash in the Humboldt Park neighborhood over allegations that its co-owner works for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Tasa Coffee Roasters, at 4136 W. North Av., posted a "permanently closed" sign on its front door and covered its windows in brown butcher paper on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, co-owner Jackie Marquez posted a story on Instagram confirming the coffee shop has permanently closed.

"When I opened Tasa in 2022, I wanted to bring specialty coffee to a neighborhood that deserved the same quality and experiences found anywhere else in Chicago. We took a storefront that had been empty for years and turned it into a place where neighbors could gather, connect, and feel at home," she wrote.

The Instagram story did not directly address the allegations that her husband and co-owner Pierre Marquez works for ICE, but did hint at the controversy swirling around the business.

"I hope those who speak so often about supporting small businesses and strengthening our neighborhoods will reflect on what it means when a locally owned business closes, nine jobs disappear, and another storefront goes dark," Jackie Marquez wrote.

The accusation that Taso co-owner Pierre Marquez works for ICE started with a Reddit post. The post claimed Pierre Marquez is listed on the website ICE List, an unofficial database that documents ICE activity and people who work for ICE. Public records show one of Pierre's possible employers was the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE. It's not clear whether Pierre works for ICE.

Customers took to social media to protest, posting photos of Pierre and sharing videos of coffee being dumped down the sink.

Employees of the coffee shop abruptly closed it on Monday as the controversy swirled online, according to a photo shared by Block Club Chicago showing a handwritten sign on the window left by the baristas.

"We do not stand beside, condone, support, or accept anyone or any organizations associated with ICE," the employees' note stated.

In another Instagram post before permanently closing the store, Jackie Marquez claimed she is the "sole owner" of Tasa, which is confirmed by state records.

"I personally disagree with current immigration policy, and I believe in civil dialogue and mutual respect, even when we disagree," Jackie said in the post.

Jackie and Pierre Marquez said they were the shop's co-owners when they spoke with CBS News Chicago in an October 2025 interview inside the shop. The couple said they received a $250,000 grant from the city's Neighborhood Opportunity Fund to help open the shop in 2022.

"We're proud to show that two first-generation Latinos were able to create a space by Latinos, and not just for Latinos, for everyone," Pierre said then.

At the time, CBS News Chicago asked Pierre specifically about his job.

"I've been working for the federal government since," he said.

When we asked what he did for the federal government, he simply said, "Customs."

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office confirmed, in addition to the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant awarded to Tasa in 2022, the city also provided a $30,000 Good Food Fund grant to the store in 2025.

"Both programs are designed to support local businesses and economic development in Chicago's neighborhoods," a Johnson spokesperson said.

The mayor also visited Tasa in January 2025 as part of a "Day in the Ward" initiative, when he visited several businesses in the 26th Ward.

"At the time of the visit, neither the Mayor nor his administration was aware of Pierre Cesar Marquez's employment with ICE," a Johnson spokesperson said. "Mayor Johnson has been clear about his opposition to the federal government's immigration enforcement practices. He has always stood with workers and supports their right to organize. The Johnson administration remains committed to upholding the Welcoming City Ordinance and protecting the rights, safety, and dignity of our immigrant communities."

In announcing the coffee shop's permanent closure, Jackie Marquez thanked Tasa's employees and customers.

"None of this would have been possible without our incredible staff. You've been the heart of Tasa, and I'm grateful for the hard work, dedication, and care you've brought to this business every day," she wrote. "To our customers, neighbors, and everyone who supported us along the way, thank you. Whether you stopped in for your morning coffee, attended an event, or simply spent time in our space, you helped make Tasa what it is."