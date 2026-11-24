A "permanently closed" sign hung inside Tasa Coffee Roasters on Tuesday, where it appears eggs were thrown at the windows, as the Chicago coffee shop faces backlash over accusations that the owner's husband works for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A "Hands off Chicago" sign hangs below it in the window. Such signs are popular at protests against ICE.



The Latino-owned shop in West Humboldt Park was also unexpectedly closed Monday, according to a photo shared by Block Club Chicago showing a handwritten sign on the window left by the baristas.

"We do not stand beside, condone, support, or accept anyone or any organizations associated with ICE," the employees' note stated.

The accusation started with a Reddit post. The post claimed Pierre Marquez is listed on the website ICE List, an unofficial database that documents ICE activity and people who work for ICE. Public records show one of Pierre's possible employers was the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE. It's not clear whether Pierre works for ICE.

Customers took to social media to protest, posting photos of Pierre and sharing videos of coffee being dumped down the sink.

Owner Jackie Marquez, Pierre's wife, responded in an Instagram post, saying she is the "sole owner" of the coffee shop. The post did not address whether Pierre works for ICE.

"I personally disagree with current immigration policy, and I believe in civil dialogue and mutual respect, even when we disagree," Jackie said in the post.

Jackie and Pierre said they were the shop's co-owners when they spoke with CBS News Chicago in an October 2025 interview inside the shop. The couple said they received a $250,000 grant from the city's Neighborhood Opportunity Fund to help open the shop in 2022.

"We're proud to show that two first-generation Latinos were able to create a space by Latinos, and not just for Latinos, for everyone," Pierre said then.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office confirmed, in addition to the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant awarded to Tasa in 2022, the city also provided a $30,000 Good Food Fund grant to the store in 2025.

"Both programs are designed to support local businesses and economic development in Chicago's neighborhoods," a Johnson spokesperson said.

The mayor also visited Tasa in January 2025 as part of a "Day in the Ward" initiative, when he visited several businesses in the 26th Ward.

"At the time of the visit, neither the Mayor nor his administration was aware of Pierre Cesar Marquez's employment with ICE," a Johnson spokesperson said. "Mayor Johnson has been clear about his opposition to the federal government's immigration enforcement practices. He has always stood with workers and supports their right to organize. The Johnson administration remains committed to upholding the Welcoming City Ordinance and protecting the rights, safety, and dignity of our immigrant communities."

CBS News Chicago has reached out to both Tasa owners for comment.