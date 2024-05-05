Watch CBS News
DePaul advises students to avoid Lincoln Park Quad due to escalating protests

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University is advising students to avoid the Lincoln Park Quad after protests escalated Sunday morning.

A heavy police presence, including DePaul's Office of Public Safety and Chicago police, was reported at the quad to intervene. 

The school posted on its "X" account that students can leave their buildings after being alerted to remain indoors but to avoid the Quad and Fullerton when leaving the Richardson Library, SAC, McGowan North/South, and University Hall.  

depaul-protest.jpg
Rose O'Keeffe/ The DePaulia

Students at DePaul University set up tents on the quad of the Lincoln Park campus, demanding the school cut ties with Israel, joining the growing number of college protests in support of Palestinians amid the war in Gaza.

This is a developing story. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 1:41 PM CDT

