Watch CBS News
Local News

Swedish Fika Festival in Andersonville happening this weekend

/ CBS Chicago

Fika Fest in Andersonville happening this weekend
Fika Fest in Andersonville happening this weekend 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a coffee and cake break at the Fika fest in Andersonville this weekend.

The Swedish tradition encourages people to spend time with others while treating themselves to something cozy.

There's a coffee and hot cocoa crawl Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you want to stay a little longer - there's also the Grand Andersonville Puzzle Exchange Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring a puzzle and take a different one home.

The Fika Fest runs from today through Sunday.

Tickets are $25.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 8:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.