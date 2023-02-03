Swedish Fika Festival in Andersonville happening this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a coffee and cake break at the Fika fest in Andersonville this weekend.
The Swedish tradition encourages people to spend time with others while treating themselves to something cozy.
There's a coffee and hot cocoa crawl Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you want to stay a little longer - there's also the Grand Andersonville Puzzle Exchange Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bring a puzzle and take a different one home.
The Fika Fest runs from today through Sunday.
Tickets are $25.
