Swedish Fika Festival in Andersonville happening this weekend

Fika Fest in Andersonville happening this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Take a coffee and cake break at the Fika fest in Andersonville this weekend.

The Swedish tradition encourages people to spend time with others while treating themselves to something cozy.

There's a coffee and hot cocoa crawl Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you want to stay a little longer - there's also the Grand Andersonville Puzzle Exchange Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bring a puzzle and take a different one home.

The Fika Fest runs from today through Sunday.

Tickets are $25.