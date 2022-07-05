Watch CBS News
Local News

SWAT responds to residence in Dearborn Homes; Person in custody

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is in custody after a SWAT team respond to a residence in Dearborn Homes early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident, in the 2900 block of South State around 2:36 a.m., of a male making verbal threats against a woman inside the residence. 

Four children under the age of 12 were also inside, police said.

SWAT was then called to the scene after the male refused to open the door. 

The incident ended with no injuries and the offender was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.  

First published on July 5, 2022 / 9:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.