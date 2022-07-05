SWAT responds to residence in Dearborn Homes; Person in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A person is in custody after a SWAT team respond to a residence in Dearborn Homes early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident, in the 2900 block of South State around 2:36 a.m., of a male making verbal threats against a woman inside the residence.

Four children under the age of 12 were also inside, police said.

SWAT was then called to the scene after the male refused to open the door.

The incident ended with no injuries and the offender was taken into custody.

Charges are pending.