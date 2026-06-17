SUV slams into gas station mini mart in Chicago's East Pilsen neighborhood

A sport-utility vehicle rammed into a Shell gas station mini mart in what was believed to be an attempted crash-and-grab burglary in Chicago's East Pilsen neighborhood.

At the scene near 18th and Ruble streets, the SUV was seen smashed up against the gas station mini mart. The hood of the SUV was mangled, and the glass front door of the mini-mart was wrecked.

CBS News Chicago was told the SUV was stolen, and rammed into the building three times before 5 a.m.

The gas station attendant said the would-be burglars went onto abandoned the SUV and fled in another car. The attendant said nothing was taken.

CBS News Chicago was waiting Wednesday morning to hear from police about further details.