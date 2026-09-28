SUV sideswipes CTA bus on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, no one hospitalized

Police said no one was seriously injured after a crash involving a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the Magnificent Mile.

The crash happened at 6:34 p.m. Sunday at Michigan Avenue and Huron Street.

Police said two women were headed north on Michigan Avenue in a gray sport-utility vehicle and were trying to merge lanes when they sideswiped a bus traveling in the same direction.

Video showed emergency responders on the scene. Early reports indicated that at least a dozen people were hurt, but police later said nobody actually went to the hospital.